Don’t stop trusting…!

Every day on opening my mailbox I find emails from different countries, mostly Nigeria offering me vast sums of money if I reply to them, giving my phone number and other details. I’ve learned from the Internet that I also have extremely wealthy acquaintances in London who have enormous amounts of money they need to transfer into someone’s name; mine!

They contact you and me literally every day! And if we will only help, they will gladly share a portion of their bounty with us and we’ll become instant multi-millionaires.

Others promise us wealth beyond our wildest dreams if only we invest in an up-and-coming business venture. Daily, the Internet reminds us that greed can lead to disaster; that not everybody has our best interest in mind and we must be sensibly cautious. Their letters are well written and some even have spiritual greetings; all to win you and me over.

Behind those innocent letters are conmen, thieves and robbers! But many of us also use the anonymity of the net to hide who we really are: One woman describes herself as “five feet, three inches tall and pleasingly plump.” After she had a minor accident, her mother accompanied her to the emergency room. The nurse on duty asked for her height and weight, and she blurted out, “Five-foot-eight, 125 pounds.”

While the nurse pondered over this information, the woman’s mother leaned over to her. “Dear daughter, “ she said gently, “this is not the Internet!” And with free knowledge available on the internet also comes cheats, con men and frauds. But… and it’s a big but, do we stop believing in others because of such untruths on the net?

I would rather trust than shut others out. I would rather be taken advantage of by a few than isolate myself from everybody. Perhaps not everybody should be trusted, but I would hate to experience life without that trust. Ralph Waldo Emerson put it well: “Trust men and they will be true to you; treat them greatly and they will show themselves great.”

People will more often live up to our high expectations than not if they feel they are being trusted and you’ll find friends and colleagues showing themselves to be dependable when they feel your trust. The world we live in is a good world, inhabited by mostly good people who can still be counted on. If you feel cynical, don’t give up on trust, people will come through. There’s only one way to build up trust my friend; by trusting..!