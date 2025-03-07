Devcom confers awards for voluntary contribution to women’s empowerment

Devcom-Pakistan, a leading organization dedicated to sustainable development and climate action, conferred the National Women Empowerment Awards 2025 on Thursday, recognizing individuals and corporate sector for making voluntary contributions towards women’s development and empowerment.

The awards ceremony was organized to mark International Women’s Day 2025, celebrating the achievements of remarkable women and men advocating for gender equality and social upliftment.

Prominent figures from diverse sectors, including social activism, education, health, business, and environmental conservation, were honored for their selfless dedication to promoting women’s rights, economic independence, and leadership.

The recipients of the National Women Empowerment Awards 2025 were selected in recognition of their impact in uplifting women, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for policy changes to ensure equal opportunities for all.

Three women also received Devcom-Pakistan Golden Woman Award for their voluntary contribution towards women development and empowerment.

They included AmnaMunawar Malik, SadafAsimAbbasi and RiffatAraBaig.

National Bank of Pakistan and Capital Smart City won awards for their women’s empowerment at work place, and skills development of the marginalized community women and girls’ education.

AtiqaMasood, Manager Sales and Marketing with Capital Smart City, won the award for “Women Empowerment at Workplace” for her ten years dedicated contribution to organization’s commitment to gender equality at Capital Smart City.

Among those who received certificate of appreciation included Roze TV anchor Samia Rashid, mountain trekker Nida Ali Khan, SDPI Gender Expert SadiaSatti, Chairman Read Pakistan FarrukhDall, Syeda Fatima Hassan Gillani for promoting reading culture, gender and parliamentary development Expert Dr.

Ghazala Khan, UNDP Consultant Safe Digital Environment Dr.HumairaJaved Khan, DrSadafKashif, e-media and businesses expert Sadia Hayat Khan, HR Expert MahamShahid, women’s health expert Dr.

JohariaAzhar, community business development leader Aisha Khan and Zunaira Omar for digital tech engagement.

While speaking at the ceremony, Munir Ahmed, Founder and Director of Devcom-Pakistan, emphasized the need for greater collective efforts to advance gender equality.

He stated, “Empowering women is not just about recognizing their contributions but ensuring they have equal access to resources, leadership roles, and decision-making platforms.