Dengue cases reduced due to departmental efforts: Minister

Staff Reporter

A meeting of cabinet committee was held under the chair of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Civil Secretariat, which reviewed different health issues particularly tackling of dengue.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi and all commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Officers of police, PITB, Environment, Social Welfare, Fisheries and other departments were present.

Matters regarding measures taken for rooting out dengue as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign being carried out throughout the province came under discussion during the meeting.

Health Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman briefed the minister in detail about the steps being taken in this regard.

Dr Yasmin Rashid told the meeting the government was taking all-out measures to cope with the dengue menace. She said that officers and district administration should remain alert for eradication of the disease. She said that ratio of dengue cases had substantially reduced due to efforts made by the district administration and other departments. She ordered for carrying out effective measure for preventing growth of dengue larvae.

She said that dengue patients were being looked after properly in the government hospitals of Punjab. She said that departmental action would be taken against officers who provided false facts and figures about dengue.

She said that action had been taken against more than 300 people in a week for violating dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun said the Health Department had controlled the dengue to a large extent by taking prompt and effective measures.

