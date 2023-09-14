WHEREAS, the state is the basic unit in an anarchical international system, at domestic level the political, economic and social activities of its masses revolve around the state and its interests. The political forces (political parties) pursue the state’s interests through a political system while making judicious use of all elements of national power. In domestic politics, the activities of political forces in any state are bound to follow some set rules, morals, values and actions which are known as political ethics. Indeed, “Ethics and politics are inseparable” hence must be practiced and demonstrated accordingly. In the politics of Pakistan, there have been some of the leaders whose moral values and ethics seriously hamper the social tenets of the country.

The relationship between ethics and politics is deeper and intimate for the states like Pakistan which follow an ideology of a Divine religion; Islam. In the words of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, “Jalal-e-padshahi ho ki jamhuri tamashaho, Juda Ho Deen Sayasat Say To Reh Jati Hai Changezi”. This clearly reflects the picture of politics where there are no values (since religion is all about morality and values) and in the absence of values, it is all the ‘law of jungle’. The law of the jungle depicts a situation where there are no tenets, no rules and people use force to get what they want. The Constitution of Pakistan is based on golden principles of Islam which is an advocate of morality, values and ethics.

The leaders of political parties should be specimens and true reflection of the values and ethics for the rest of the masses and society they represent. Indeed, they derive power from the masses and the people whom they govern subsequently. In order to be effective leaders, the political parties must demonstrate ethics which give them moral ascendancy over the law of the jungle. Unfortunately, some political parties in Pakistan are publically demonstrating a culture which has no values, no ethics and no morality. This in fact is a violation of their written party constitution and manifesto besides the religious and social values of Pakistan. Their publicly demonstrated activities give a wrong message to the general masses, especially the youth, which is the future of Pakistan and constitutes over 60% of the total Pakistani population.

Whereas, the power should come from the people, the demonstrated brand is that, it comes from artificial narratives, violence, mayhem, use of forces, abusive language, money, political bribe and immoral practices. The political forces should demonstrate the compliance of law and its enforcement through fair play and ethics. But, the practices are totally different and indeed, contradictory in nature. Practically, the political forces are promoting a system of; political violence and antipathy, social fragmentation and intolerance and religious bigotry and revulsion.

While, state and its interests should be the focus of all political parties, the demonstrated practices are otherwise. National interests and masses are the missing links in the power politics of most of the political parties of Pakistan. Their immediate aims are to grab power (through any means may be illegal) and the subsequent objectives are to remain in power even though on unjustifiable grounds. They claim to be the only champions of democracy. Away from state-centric national politics, the political parties of Pakistan are individual based family-centric, irrespective of capabilities and potentials of members of these dynasties.

In this individual and family centric politics, other dedicated members of political parties are not allowed to lead the party despite being better in all respects; political prudence, experience being senior in age and practice, having prolonged-political experience and excellent capabilities to run both, the state and party. This is true with almost all political parties of Pakistan. This is the basic dichotomy in the democracy based political parties of Pakistan. This indeed is negation of democracy within political parties of Pakistan, which publicize democracy and claim as the exponent for the supremacy of democracy in Pakistan whereas there exists absolute dictatorship in their actions. Within these political parties there is total dictatorship and members of these hereditary parties act as dictators and do not accept the opinions of seniors’ members.

In the past, leadership of some political parties have been found involved in activities below the moral and social ethics of Pakistan. These activities are not only unethical but also contradict the party manifesto and national ethics of Pakistan. The unethical politics in Pakistan cannot be expected to nurture a political culture in the country which brings morality, values, fair play and ethics. Similarly, the hereditary politics of contemporary political parties in Pakistan is not anticipated to encourage democracy in the wider politics of Pakistan. Besides, there are cartels (interest groups) of virtually all types who firmly support the current format of politics in Pakistan.

Indeed, democracy is the best form of government, if it is practiced in its true essence. In Pakistan, there has been exploitation of the masses and the state in the name of democracy. In essence, the political practices being exercised in Pakistan are negation of democracy. There exists a dichotomy in democracy and what is being practiced by almost all political parties of Pakistan. Under such unjustified and discrimination based individual centric approach, the state of Pakistan cannot realize its true potential domestically as well as internationally.

The question arises; what to do at this most trying time of our history. A smart answer is; let’s educate the masses, empower the people, revamp the national educational system, debate issues of national interests through academia and media and strengthen the institutions as per the Constitution of Pakistan. Besides, let’s make the masses aware not to blindly follow and vote for the politicians whose moral values, ethics and devotions are not in line with the constitutional provisions of Pakistan.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]