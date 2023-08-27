In an act of bravery, a delivery man snatched a gun out of a robber’s hand as he attempted to steal his belongings in Karachi.The incident – CCTV footage of which is available with ARY News – took place in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, wherein a delivery man foiled a robbery bid and snatched the gun wielded by armed thief and turned on him.In the CCTV footage, the delivery man can be seen standing outside a house when an unidentified man, wearing shalwar kameez, came on a bike and pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.