Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to Jamia Islamia Clifton and engaged in discussions with Ulema, fostering unity and collaboration for a shared religious harmony agenda. Addressing the religious scholars, he, in light of escalating social intolerance, raised a question on the dissemination of true message and purpose of Islam to fellow Muslims.

He lamented that the tragic incident in Jaranwala highlighted the unfortunate reality of the nation. Aneeq asserted that any misconception regarding blasphemy or desecration of the Holy Quran must be dispelled. “No doubt, we cannot tolerate blasphemy or disrespect towards the Holy Quran under any circumstances. But it does not mean that we have to establish our own courts to deal with such sensitive issues, he added.

He said what the message we had delivered in case of Jaranwala incident as it has portrayed a negative image of Pakistan and Islam in the comity of nations. “As followers of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, we must exhibit conduct and ethics that invite others to embrace our religion,” he urged.

The caretaker minister commended the Holy Prophets tolerance in the face of injustice. “I aim to cleanse Pakistans beautiful image from such blemishes,” he affirmed. Aneeq said the events in Manipur had unveiled the true face of secular India, and now, similar attempts were being made here adding that we do not let Pakistan to be Modi’s India at all costs.

He said in a historic first spanning four decades, a Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah had visited Pakistan. In a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, I made a request to establish Pakistan Houses in Makkah and Medina. Additionally, I urged to rescind the requirement of bio-metric for elderly pilgrims, he expressed. The minister said that a policy was being shaped to ensure further ease and comfort for the revered pilgrims.