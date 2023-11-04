Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad SundasIrshad inspected under construction three roads being reconstructed with the grant of World Bank in the city Hafizabad.

He reviewed pace of work and quality of material being used in execution. ADCR Imatiaz Ali Baig, ADCF Hamid Nasir and Deputy Director Development Tasswar Abbas were also accompanied by her.

The DC was informed during the visit that the schemes of constriction of roads would be completed at the cost of Rs. 360 million while tuff tiles would also be laid alongside the Drainage Road (Bajjli Mohallah).