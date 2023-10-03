Australia on Tuesday defeated Pakistan by 14 runs in the nail-biting ICC Men’s ODI World Cup warm-up fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Despite brilliant knocks from skipper Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, the Men in Green fell short in the chase of 352 and suffered a loss in their second practice game.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq had given Pakistan a solid start with a partnership of 35 runs. Fakhar Zaman played some delightful shots but was even-tually dismissed by a clever delivery from Glenn Maxwell. Pakistan had lost their first wicket.

Abdullah Shafique came in at number three but couldn’t make a big impact as he fell to Sean Abbott’s sharp bowling.

The highlight of Pakistan’s innings was Babar Azam, who was batting with elegance and grace. He was in sublime form, and his shots were a treat to watch. He had to retire himself but not before scoring a brilliant 90 runs from 59 balls.

Babar Azam was supported brilliantly by Iftikhar Ahmed as the duo posted a 144-run stand for the fifth wicket. Iftilkhar played a knock of 83 which included six fours and four sixes.

With Babar Azam’s departure, Mohammad Nawaz took over the reins. He played a fiery inning of 42-ball 50, smashing six boundaries and asix.

As the overs ticked away, Pakistan continued to score runs, thanks to some late fireworks from Usama Mir, and Hasan Ali. They added valuable runs while pursuing a target of 352.

Australia’s bowlers, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitchell Marsh, tried their best to contain Pakistan’s batsmen. Labuschagne was the pick of the bowlers, taking three crucial wickets.—AFP