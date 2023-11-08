Pakistan Muslim League-N and leader of the house in the senate Ishaq Dar and Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue exchanged views on matters pertaining to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Chinese charge d’affaires called on the former finance minister. On this occasion, both Dar and Pang Chunxue discussed the relations between China and Pakistan.

The two sides discussed and explored the various avenues, especially available for both countries after the General Elections 2024 in Pakistan in order to enhance the existing economic and strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Senator Dar highlighted the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and commended the Chinese continuous support to Pakistan on multiple fronts.

He also underscored the need to deepen bilateral relations further in the economic, trade,