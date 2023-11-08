A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was organized in Gomal University here on Tuesday. Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zaheer ul Islam Khattak was the chief guest of the ceremony which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dr Shakibullah and attended by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Project Directors Mohsin Ali Raziq and Gohar Ali Khan besides Registrar Gomal University, Deans of all departments and administrative officers of the University.

About 2080 students of the University would be awarded with the laptops whose were shortlisted by the Scholarship Section of the Varsity from all the departments on merit basis. Addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner said that the students who get laptops should enhance their knowledge and research work through positive use of this facility so that they could play a role for development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC Gomal University thanked the federal government especially, the Federal Minister for Education and the HEC Islamabad for awarding laptops to his Varsity’s students.