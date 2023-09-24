KARACHI – The one US Dollar exchange rate against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 291.9. The selling rate was traded at Rs 294 on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 291.9 294 Euro EUR 317 320 UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376 U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 78.75 79.5 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Bahrain Dinar BHD 783 791 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19 Danish Krone DKK 43 44 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.05 Indian Rupee IND 3.69 3.74 Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988 997 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65 66 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.4 28.34 Omani Riyal OMR 779 783 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.91 82.61 Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219 Swedish Korona SEK 26,74 27.4 Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341 Thai Bhat THB 8,19 8.34

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.