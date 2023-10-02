KARACHI – The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees was recorded at Rs 286.15 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 289 on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 286.15 289 Euro EUR 307 310 UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357 U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 76. 76.75 Australian Dollar AUD 189 191 Bahrain Dinar BHD 778 786 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62 Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Indian Rupee IND 3.57 3.68 Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.95 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945 954 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62,62 63.22 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72 Qatari Riyal QAR 80.69 81.39 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Swedish Korona SEK 26,62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62 Thai Bhat THB 8,31 8.46

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.