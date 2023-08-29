KARACHI – The one US Dollar exchange rate against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 316 and the selling rate was traded at Rs 319 on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 316 319 Euro EUR 339 341 UK Pound Sterling GBP 399 403 U.A.E Dirham AED 85 86.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 83.5 84.3 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Bahrain Dinar BHD 796 804 Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232 China Yuan CNY 41.28 41.68 Danish Krone DKK 43 44 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57 Indian Rupee IND 3.63 3.74 Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967 976 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 New Zealand Dollar NZD 177 179 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.4 28.34 Omani Riyal OMR 779 783 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.91 82.61 Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223 Swedish Korona SEK 26,74 27.4 Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341 Thai Bhat THB 8,19 8.34

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.