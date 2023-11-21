The speakers of a dialogue on “Climate dialogue and Sustainable Agriculture” said that increasing awareness among farmers and stakeholders on climate change was vital for promoting sustainable agriculture.

Addressing the participants of the dialogue, the speakers and experts said that educating farmers about the impacts of climate change on their crops, water resources, and livelihoods can encourage the adoption of climate-smart practices.

This includes using drought-resistant crops, optimizing water management, and implementing agroforestry techniques, they said and noted that the governments, NGOs, and agricultural extension services could play a key role in disseminating information.—APP