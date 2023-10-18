Rectors Conference Regional Roundtable convened at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, the other day with an aim to discuss and formulate recommendations for the Rector’s Conference to be held in Islamabad from December 1 to 3, 2023.

Dr. Abdul Basit, President of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP), delivered the introductory address, while Murtaza Noor, Executive Director of APSUP, briefed attendees on the regional conference’s goals and highlighted the pivotal role of educational institutions in tackling the challenges facing the higher education system in Pakistan.

The speakers unanimously agreed that Pakistan, a nation with a rich history and vibrant culture, faces a multitude of challenges in its higher education system.

Vice-Chancellor of QAU, Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, said that in an increasingly interconnected world where knowledge and innovation are driving economic growth and social progress, the role of higher education institutions is more critical than ever.

The discussion delved into the specific challenges Pakistan’s higher education sector faces in the context of global challenges and explored strategies for overcoming them.

Key themes explored during the Rectors Conference Regional Roundtable included an analysis of Pakistan’s higher education and global challenges, strategies for creating impact through the integration of entrepreneurship and research commercialization in higher education, and an examination of the impact of emerging technologies and AI on higher education, focusing on both challenges and opportunities.

Mr. Wajahat Latif, Pro-Rector IIUI, said that higher education institutions are currently experiencing a transformative period due to rapid advancements in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

These technologies have the potential to revolutionize the way education is delivered, accessed, and experienced, he added.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University; Mr. Wajahat Latif, Pro-Rector IIUI; Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University; Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancellor, FJWU Rawalpindi; Prof. Dr. M. Daud Awan, Vice Chancellor, Preston University; Dr. M. Mujahid, Rector, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule, Haripur; Imtiaz Goraya, Vice Chancellor, Al-Khair University; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, Vice President, Abasyn University; Prof. Dr. Waseem Shahzad; and Dr. Ayesha Zahid, Executive Director, Superior University, also addressed the conference.