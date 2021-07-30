COVID-19: Pakistan’s active number of cases cross 60,000 mark

The active number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 60,000 on Friday morning, crossing another mark.

As the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the country, the number of cases and deaths continues to rise.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, another 86 individuals died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have died to 23,295.

Following the completion of 58,203 tests, the country had 4,537 cases of COVID-19 reported in one day, the highest single-day case count since May 1, when the country saw 4,696 cases.

According to NCOC statistics, the country’s positive rate is 7.79 percent.

According to the official site, the number of fatalities from coronavirus has increased to 23,295 in the nation, with a total of 1,024,861 cases.

In addition, in the past 24 hours, 1,489 patients have recovered from COVID-19 across the country, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 938,843 and the number of active cases to 62,723.

According to officials from Pakistan’s health ministry, the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate in July exceeded worldwide death rates.

According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan’s mortality rate in July was between 2.30 per cent and 2.37 per cent. In July, the global mortality rate ranged from 2.15 percent to 2.17 percent.

Noncompliance with normal operating procedures and a lack of immunisation, according to health experts, may raise mortality rates.

In Pakistan, 39 additional individuals have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, with a 6.6 per cent positive cases.

According to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre, 49,412 corona tests were performed throughout the nation in the past 24 hours, with 3,262 positive results.

The positivity rate, according to the official site, is 6.6 per cent.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 23,087 people in the country, with a total of 1,011,708 people infected.

Furthermore, 1,123 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 928,722, compared to 59,899 current cases.

A second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a shipment of the CanSino vaccine had arrived in Pakistan the day before.

Officials from the Pakistani health ministry announced that three million doses of the Moderna vaccination have arrived in Islamabad. The COVAX vaccination doses have been sent to the country. This is the sixth batch of vaccinations acquired via the COVAX programme.

Apart from this most recent shipment, Pakistan has received four consignments of different coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX programme. They include vaccine supplies from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. COVAX has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to 20% of Pakistan’s population.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman, another 200,000 CanSino vaccine doses have arrived in Pakistan.

