Karachi Session Court on Friday ordered the confiscation of ‘pet lion’ and imposed a fine of Rs 312,000 on the owner for violating public safety and wildlife regulations.According to the details, the case of a lion wandering freely on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal was heard in the session court where ShamsulHaq – the owner of the wild cat – confessed to his crime.

The session court imposed a hefty penalty of Rs 312,000 on the owner for violating the public safety and wildlife regulations, moreover, the court ordered to immediately ‘seize’ the lion.It is pertinent to mention here that the lion was already shifted to Karachi Zoo by the Sindh Wildlife team after it was caught wandering freely in the residential area.The Sindh Wildlife Department has named and arrested five people in the case after a lion was spotted strolling on Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal.The case was registered on the complaint of Wildlife department.Earlier this year, a person in Islamabad was allegedly injured after a leopard attack in a private housing society.After injuring a person, the leopard found shelter in an under-construction house, making it challenging for the authorities to capture the predator.

The security officials and housing society administration are trying to get the leopard out of the area to ensure the safety of the residents.Meanwhile, the administration closed the public places and parks inside the society premises. The Assistant Commissioner (AC) requested the residents to take precautions and stay inside their houses.