A policeman was martyred when militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed a police camp near CPEC York Toll Plaza in Dera Ismail Khan early Sunday morning.

Sources said that loud explosions were heard as the militants also hurled hand grenades at the camp, which normally houses 15 to 20 policemen.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued for a considerable time period. The deceased cop was identified as SherAlam. However, swift response by the police personnel forced the militants to flee.

Heavy contingents of police and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) were combing the area when last reports came in. Attacks by militants on the police and personnel of other LEAs have become more frequent in the recent past, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least one police official was martyred and two others were injured in a terrorist attack on Hathala police station in Dera Ismail Khan three weeks ago. As per the police’s version, the militants, armed with sophisticated weapons including hand grenades, attacked the police station.

The injured officers were shifted to the district hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. He belonged to Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The terrorists were able to destroy the main gate of the police station. However, they had to retreat after a heavy exchange of fire with law enforcers.

Similarly, on August 29, two police officers were martyred and three were wounded after terrorists opened fire at a patrolling van in Lakki Marwat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.