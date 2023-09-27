Caretakers Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) MaqboolBaqar while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new Bar office said that lawyers have always struggled for the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution, therefore they have an importance in the society.

He was flanked by interim Law Minister Omar Soomro, Advocate General Sindh Hassan Akbar, NaeemQureshi, and others.Justice (retd) Baqar said that he and Omer Soomro were the representatives of the lawyers community in the government.

“I have achieved a lot of respect from this from this land, from this system,” he said and added he had started his career as a lawyer in this [high court], and with the grace of God he was alleviated as judge of the high court and then became chief justice [Sindh High Court].

Caretakers Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) MaqboolBaqar said that he has a special affiliation with the High Court Bar. “You [lawyers] are mine and I am your [lawyers] and we all are like family members,” he said and added that he always considered the High Court and High Court Bar as his home and he would do whatever he could for the bar.

“During my tenure as chief justice, always tried to establish the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution and provided justice to the people t,” the CM said and urged the lawyers community to provide justice to the people of this province.JusticeBaqar said that we, as lawyers, have to adopt a professional aptitude that is bound to enhance our dignity and respect and it would empower us morally and even spiritually to such an extent that we would feel content and satisfied in our profession and service.

Talking about the demands and issues of the bar members, the CM said that the interim caretaker minister Omar Soomro has presented in his speech would be resolved on priority. He added that as far as the establishment of a hospital for lawyers was concerned, he has issued directives for the purpose.