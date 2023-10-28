The federal government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has formed a “special fact-finding committee” to ensure compliance with the top court’s verdict on the 2017 sit-in by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan at the Faizabad.

Attorney-General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan conveyed this development through a three-page report submitted to the court.

However, during the hearing, the defence ministry through the federal government, the PTI and Ijazul Haq, son of former military dictator Ziaul Haq, had joined the Intelligence Bureau and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to withdraw their pleas, prompting the CJP to ask “why is everyone so afraid to speak the truth”.

Subsequently, the top court had adjourned the hearing till November 1 and directed the respondents’ counsels to submit a written response by October 27.

Authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa years before he took oath as the CJP, the searing judgement had instructed the defence ministry and the tri-services chiefs to penalise personnel under their command who were found to have violated their oath.

It had also directed the federal government to monitor those advocating hate, extremism and terrorism and prosecute them in accordance with the law.

Adverse observations were also made against several government departments for causing inconvenience to the public as the 20-day sit-in paralysed life in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pleas were subsequently moved against the verdict by the Ministry of Defence, the IB, the PTI, Pemra, the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement, Rashid and Ijazul Haq.

The AGP submitted a report informing the court that the government has established a fact-finding committee “to ensure directions contained in Feb 6, 2017 judgment”.

He said the three-member committee consisted of the Inter-Services Intelligence director and additional secretaries from the ministries of Defence and Interior.

According to the government, the committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting an inquiry and determining accountability as outlined in the terms of reference.