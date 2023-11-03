Officials on Thursday assured a delegation of the International Monetary Fund that all efforts will be put in place to fulfill commitments with the lender.

A delegation of the IMF reached the Ministry of Finance for talks with Pakistan’s economic team. The IMF team discussed technical issues with the team regarding release of $710 million tranche.

The State Bank governor and other officials attended the introductory sitting. The finance ministry presented a report on compliance of targets set by the world donor. The Pakistani negotiating team was headed by caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar who apprised the delegation of the measures the government was taking to achieve economic objectives. It may be recalled that the IMF mission will stay in Pakistan for 15 days.

It will discuss technicalities of the programme for 10 days and hold talks on policy matters for five days. Meanwhile, sources told a news channel that the IMF has made it clear to Pakistan that it needs to meet the targets set with the global lender under the $3 billion Stand By Agreement. The IMF mission led by Nathan Porter had arrived in Pakistan a day earlier to lead the two-week-long talks on the second tranche under the SBA.