Combating drug resistance in poultry

Dr Mehmood Ahmad, Dr M Ovais Omer

CHICKEN is the most widely consumed meat in Pakistan and an essential source of affordable protein for millions of households.

Beyond food, poultry sustains livelihoods, creates jobs and contributes significantly to the economy. Yet, this success story carries a hidden danger: antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The World Health Organization has ranked AMR among the top ten global health threats. Misuse of antibiotics in poultry farming—particularly against Salmonella—has accelerated the emergence of multidrug-resistant (MDR) and even extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strains. These bacteria can pass from farms to food and eventually to humans, jeopardizing both food safety and public health.

Salmonella enterica serovar Enteritidis (SE) remains a leading cause of food-borne illness worldwide. Contaminated chicken meat, eggs or unhygienic farm practices can transmit the pathogen to humans, causing diarrhea, intestinal infections and sometimes fatal complications. In Pakistan, consumers face two serious risks: antibiotic residues in meat and eggs and drug-resistant bacteria spreading through the food chain.

To address this challenge, researchers at UVAS Lahore, led by Dr. Mehmood Ahmad under the supervision of Prof. Dr. M. Ovais Omer, investigated new treatment strategies against resistant Salmonella. They isolated MDR SE strains from poultry that showed resistance to penicillin, ceftriaxone and ciprofloxacin—antibiotics critical to human medicine.

Among the few options still available in veterinary practice is Florfenicol (FF), considered safer than older drugs like chloramphenicol. However, resistance is diminishing its effectiveness. The research team explored whether combining FF with N-acetylcysteine (NAC)—a safe antioxidant widely used in human medicine—could enhance treatment outcomes. NAC is not an antibiotic but may amplify antibacterial action.

The results were promising. FF alone showed limited benefit against XDR Salmonella, but when combined with NAC, it produced stronger antibacterial effects, faster recovery in poultry and safer residue levels in meat. Pharmacokinetic studies further confirmed the improved efficacy of this combination.

This research highlights the urgent need for a One Health approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health. Resistant bacteria can move from farms to food, from food to humans and from animal waste into the environment. Tackling AMR in poultry is therefore inseparable from protecting public health.

What must be done? First, farmers should use antibiotics responsibly, under veterinary supervision and strictly observe withdrawal periods before marketing meat or eggs. Second, consumer awareness is vital—demanding safe poultry, cooking chicken thoroughly and practicing good hygiene. Third, governments must enforce regulations to monitor antibiotic use, detect residues in food and support farmers who adopt safer practices such as vaccination, probiotics and improved hygiene. Finally, innovation must be encouraged through research into sustainable therapies like the FF+NAC combination.

If misuse continues, drug-resistant infections could destabilize poultry farming and threaten millions of lives. But with responsible practices, informed consumers and scientific innovation, Pakistan can protect its poultry industry and safeguard public health.

—The authors associated with the Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, occasionally contribute to the national press.