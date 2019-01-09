Daily Pakistan Observer -

Cold, dry weather to prevail in most parts of country

Islamabad

Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain with snowfall is expected in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours.
According to synoptic situations continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect northern areas of the country on Wednesday.
Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country.
However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Skardu -14°C, Astore -12°C, Kalam -11°C, Bagrote, Gupis -07°C, Parachinar, Hunza, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Drosh, Kakul, Muree, Rawalakot -03°C, Gilgit, Chitral, Mirkhani -02°C and Quetta -01°C, Islamabad 02C, Peshawar 04 C, Lahore 05 C.—APP

