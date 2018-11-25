Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

The local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in Punjab including provincial capital during the next couple of days. Maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees celsius on Sunday.

According to the Met office, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts in Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

According to synoptic situation, continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. However, very cold weather is expected in northern areas of the country during the period. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.—Agencies

