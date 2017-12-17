Cold, dry weather predicted

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. “Very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in Balochistan and Northern parts of the country” said spokesman of PMD.

He said that frost was expected at isolated places in upper and central Punjab during night and morning. Foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours Rain with Thunder-strom is expected at few places in Kalat, Malakand and Hazara divisions. Foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Lowest temperature recorded during last 24 hours:- Quetta, Kalat, Kalam -08, Malamjabba -06, Parachinar, Gupis -05°C, Astore -04°C. —APP