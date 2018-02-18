Cold, dry weather forecast

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The Multan Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27.2 degree centigrade and 11.8 degree centigrade, respectively. The humidity was recorded 94 percent at 8 am and 51 percent at 5 pm. Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures: Kalam -05°C, Skardu -04°C, Parachinar, Astore -03°C, Malamjabba, Gupis, Dir -02°C, Rawalakot.