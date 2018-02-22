Cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

The met office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, continental air is prevailing over most plain areas of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to affect western parts of the country on Friday. During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded was KP: Kalam 17mm, Dir 12mm, Parachinar 11mm, Mirkhani 09mm, Chitral 05mm, Drosh 04mm, Lower Dir 02mm, Balakot 01mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03mm, Gupis 02mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02mm, Garidupatta 01mm and Punjab: Murree 02mm.—APP