Cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

The met office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while light rain with light snow over the hills is likely at few places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting extreme northern parts of the country. Continental air is prevailing over most plain parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain/drizzle occurred in Bagrote. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the metropolis during next 24 hours. On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded 14 and 02 degree Centigrade in the city. The Met Office has also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP