Cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

The met office Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in Northern areas, Malakand and Quetta divisions. Fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours while continental air will be prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Fog prevailed at a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Lowest temperatures recorded on Wednesday were; Skardu -09°C, Kalam, Astore -07°C, Quetta, Gilgit -06°C, Gupis, Kalat, Ziarat -05°C, Chitral -04°C, Dir -03°C, Murree -02°C, Peshawar, Islamabad 02°C, Muzaffarabad 03°C, Faisaabad 04°C, Lahore 06°C, Multan 08°C and Hyderbad, Karachi 11°C.—APP