Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid, currently on a four-day official visit to Pakistan, separately met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting with Gen Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), discussions centered around matters of shared concern. The army chief extended a warm welcome to the dignitary, emphasising the honour bestowed upon the people of the country by the visit of Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan.

He further underlined the boundless reverence that Muslims worldwide hold for the Haramain Sharifain (two holy mosques of Islam) and the deep respect they have for their custodian.

Meanwhile, Imam-e-Kaaba underscored that Islam is a religion of peace and brotherhood, emphasising the absence of space for misconstrued interpretations of the faith.

The dignitaries jointly condemned the ongoing atrocities in the Gaza Conflict and the oppression faced by Muslims in IIOJK, expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The COAS noted the robust strategic relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, built on exemplary historical, religious, and cultural ties. He acknowledged the unique reverence that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holds in the hearts of Pakistanis, highlighting the unanimity of views between the two brotherly nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Imam-e-Kaaba offered prayers for the peace, stability, and unity of the Ummah.

In a separate meeting, Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar expressed gratitude to Imam-e-Kaaba, recognising Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Pakistan during challenging times and its assistance across various fields.

The caretaker prime minister highlighted the strong historical relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in commonalities of religion, values, and traditions. Kakar thanked Saudi Arabia for its development assistance in education and health sectors and commended the exemplary support provided to Pakistani manpower in the Kingdom.

Read More: PM reaches Saudi Arabia to attend OIC meeting on Gaza crisis Kakar brought attention to recent gestures of support for the Palestinians by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the crown prince during an emergency session of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He strongly condemned the atrocities against Palestinians and the tragic events in Gaza, emphasising the need for an uninterrupted humanitarian corridor to provide assistance to the people in Gaza.

Addressing Islamophobia, the prime minister stressed the importance of educating the younger generation through documentaries on Islamic teachings, history, and culture.