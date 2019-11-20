CNS conferred with Britannia Royal Naval College Medal

Islamabad,

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to United Kingdom. During the visit, Naval Chief called on Royal Navy’s First Sea Lord, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Ships) and was conferred with Britannia Royal Naval College Medal. The admiral also attended Strategic Round Conference and visited UK’s National Maritime Information Centre and British Think Tank, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) where he also delivered a Talk.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi separately called on First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin in Ministry of Defence, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Ships) Rear Admiral Jim Higham & Chaplain of the Fleet Martyn John Gough at Naval Command Headquarters. The Admiral was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the occasion.

During meetings with the dignitaries, matters related to maritime security and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region. Chief of the Naval Staff also thanked Royal Naval Chief for participation of Royal Navy in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 held at Karachi. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. All the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the interaction in diverse fields of naval collaboration.

Chief of the Naval Staff also attended a Strategic Round Conference alongwith First Sea Lord and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy). A Great Cabin Dinner onboard Her Majesty’s Ship (HMS) Victory was hosted in honour of Chief of the Naval Staff where he was also conferred with Britannia Royal Naval College Medal by the First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin. Admiral Zaraf Mahmood Abbasi also visited HMS Diamond. Thereafter, Chief of the Naval Staff visited National Maritime Information Centre and was given brief on operational aspects. Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited IISS where he also delivered a talk and had an informal interaction with Intelligentsia, academia and media personnel.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.