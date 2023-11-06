The Pakistan Post Office in Karachi announced the opening of NADRA counters at seven post offices in the port city, providing a range of services such as identity card (CNIC) renewal and temporary address charging. The decision was made in response to a rush of people who were impacted by the NADRA office rush.

Residents of Karachi, the most populous city in Pakistan, can now renew their FRC facilities, birth certificates, B-forms, and CNICs at counters located in seven different post offices.The hours for the services are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.