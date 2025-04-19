Ahsan: Pakistan ready for Fourth Take-Off

Emphasizes for political stability

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Pakistan is prepared for its “fourth take-off” towards progress, strengthening economy, enhancing exports and emphasized the need for national unity, political stability, and consistent policies to ensure sustainable development.

Speaking at the “Uraan Pakistan” provincial consultative workshop in Quetta, organized by the Ministry of Planning, Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan had previously suffered due to political turmoil. He urged the nation to play active role for the development to strengthen the economy in order to make the country as economic hub.

He announced that the federal government, in collaboration with the Balochistan government, will modernize infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and mining sectors under the Uraan Pakistan 2035 vision. The aim, he said, is to lift the people of Balochistan out of darkness and into the light of development.

Through the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, the federal government aims to bring the people of Balochistan out of the darkness of backwardness into the light of progress. He said stressed to identify and address the root causes of the problems facing by the country, and maintained law and order, political stability, and continuity of policies, the country would become one of the world’s leading economies.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti and provincial ministers, parliamentarians and officials were present at the event.

Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the organizing of the provincial consultative workshop for Uraan Pakistan. Under the Uraan Pakistan 2035 plan, the goal is to make Pakistan’s economy worth trillions of dollars.—APP