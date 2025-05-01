CM Maryam gives ration cards to working families

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to give ration cards to 12.5 lac working families.

She while addressing a ceremony to distribute ration cards to the workers and miners said that there is tension on the border between India and Pakistan, but there is no need to worry.

The Pakistan Army can combat every threat.

Allah Almighty has given Pakistan, Pakistani people and the Pakistan Army the courage to encounter the enemy.

She said, “I want to tell the Pakistani people that no matter which party we belong to, we should stand with the Pakistan Army on this occasion.

Any enemy of Pakistan will think ten times before attacking as everyone knows that Pakistan is a nuclear power.

Pakistan was made a nuclear power by Nawaz Sharif.

The credit for making the country invincible goes to the sacrifices of the martyrs as well as to the sincere efforts of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

I thank Allah Almighty for fulfilling the long-standing dream of ration cards for workers.”

She added, “The progress in our country is due to the hard work of the labourers.

Labourers work the hardest to build new roads, airports, hospitals and motorways.

If the country is progressing due to the laborers and hard workers, then they should also be rewarded.Rs.3000 will be provided per month through ration cards.

It is my wish and prayer that no poor or labourer’s child sleeps with an empty stomach.

” She said, “I congratulate Labour Minister Faisal Khokhar, his team and Provincial Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani for providing ration cards to 40,000 workers.

The ration card program is initially being launched with Rs.50 billion per year.

We will strive to our utmost to include as many labourers as possible in the ration card program.

The ration card is not for those who ask for arms, but for those who work 15 to 16 hours in a day.”

She added, “It gave me immense pleasure to see a worker coming from Muzaffargarh who believes in hard work despite being deprived of limbs.

We are ensuring a minimum wage of Rs.37 thousand for every worker to be paid under any circumstance.

I am happy that the government is providing assistance to the workers, even if it is a meagre amount of Rs.3000/.

Since assuming power, efforts have been made so that no one has to feel any inconvenience in the shape of visiting government offices time and again, and the government itself reaches out to lend them assistance.

I do not like people standing in queues to distribute rations.”