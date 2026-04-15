At St. Patrick’s Day Reception, Ireland commends Pakistan’s commitment to peace

ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of Ireland in Islamabad marked St. Patrick’s Day with a

reception held at the Serena Hotel, bringing together members of the diplomatic community, government officials, and other distinguished guests.

Ireland’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mary O’Neill, welcomed guests and reflected on Ireland’s shared historical experiences of colonisation, conflict, and poverty, noting how these have shaped the country’s commitment to the United Nations Charter and the promotion of human rights globally.

Speaking at the occasion, the Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and dialogue, paying tribute to the government’s recent efforts in mediation.

She echoed the sentiments of Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee, who has commended Pakistan’s contributions towards peace building.

The Ambassador also highlighted Ireland’s longstanding engagement with the European Union, noting that over 50 years of EU membership has contributed significantly to peace and prosperity in Ireland. She further shared that Ireland will hold the Presidency of the European Union from July this year.

The event was attended by a number of prominent figures, including Chief Guest Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, along with members of the diplomatic corps and civil society.

The reception marked Ireland’s national day and served as an opportunity to strengthen

bilateral ties and celebrate cultural connections between Ireland and Pakistan.