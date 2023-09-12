Punjab Interim Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, disbursed 32 allotment letters of plots among the families of police martyred at South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday.

He announced not to charge possession and transfer fees from the families in this connection. He met the heirs of the police martyr and consoled them. Speaking on the occasion the CM termed armed forces and police martyred heroes saying that alive nations never forget their heroes. He commended the services of the police for maintaining law and order in the province adding that the force had acted with gallantry for eradicating dacoits from the Kacha area.

Provincial Minister, Azfar Ali Nasir, IGP, Dr Usman Anwar, ACS South Punjab, Saqib Zaffar, Addl IG South Punjab, Maqsood ul Hassan, Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak,RPO, Sohail Chaudhary and other officials were present.

Moreover, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the dilapidated condition of Nawabpur Road, which has been causing hardship to thousands of families and shopkeepers for the past four years. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the different areas of Multan and issued immediate orders for the reconstruction of the Nawabpur Road. Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the Secretary of Communications to oversee the reconstruction efforts, indicating his commitment to address long-standing road problems.

The surprise visit was attended by prominent figures including Provincial Ministers, the Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, and other concerned officials.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University and held a consultation session with professors, researchers and farmers. It was agreed to promote agricultural research sustainably, said a handout issued here. The CM announced a ministerial committee for devising comprehensive recommendations for the promotion of agri-research.

Addressing the participants, the CM said that the government would seek guidance and feedback from professors, researchers, and farmers to promote the agri sector. Unfortunately, there was a lack of research in the agricultural sector, so research institutes need to take the lead in conducting research, he said.

“We are lagging in the seed industry; Uzbekistan which imported seeds from here is now achieving double cotton production” the CM noted. He emphasized that positive steps could be taken for the advancement of agriculture through consultation with professors and researchers from agricultural universities. “Your guidance is essential for increasing agricultural production; all private and public agricultural universities should prepare their recommendations within 7 days, and the ministerial committee would prepare a final action plan based on these recommendations,” he said.

The government would do everything to promote the agriculture sector and capabilities of 1500 PhDs associated with this field would be fully exploited to benefit the country.