Climate stress intensifying across world, warns WWF DG

On Earth Day 2026, under the theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” we are reminded that the choices we make today will define the livability of our future. This day is not merely symbolic; it is a global call to action at a time when climate stress is intensifying across the world, and Pakistan remains among the most vulnerable countries despite contributing less than 1 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Pakistan is already experiencing the consequences of climate change in the form of extreme floods, prolonged heatwaves, melting glaciers, and worsening air quality. These are not distant risks, they are lived realities that are reshaping ecosystems, livelihoods, and public health. At the same time, global dependence on fossil fuels continues to deepen vulnerabilities. Recent geopolitical shocks have further locked in higher fossil fuel costs for months and likely years to come, delivering a significant economic burden on nations and households alike.

Fossil-fuel driven stagflation is increasingly constraining economies driving up prices, slowing growth, tightening fiscal space, and reducing governments’ ability to respond effectively to climate and development challenges. In this context, climate cooperation is not optional; it is essential to avoid the twin crises of global heating and fossil fuel instability. Clean energy offers a pathway out of this cycle. It provides not only environmental benefits but also energy security, affordability, and a return of economic sovereignty to nations and their people. WWF-Pakistan’s work reflects this urgent transition, supporting nature-based solutions, promoting renewable energy adoption, and advocating for resilient ecosystems that can withstand climate shocks.