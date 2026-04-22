Fake female traffic officer arrested on VIP route in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A woman impersonating as a traffic police officer was arrested on a VIP route of the city’s Expressway amid strict traffic plan due to potential arrival foreign delegations.

The arrest was made near Dhok Kala Khan Bridge, where the woman was found sitting in a traffic police uniform. Notably, her uniform also bore a sacred name, similar to official attire.

Suspicious of her presence, law enforcement took the woman into custody for questioning. Initial investigations have identified her as Iqra Bibi, a resident of Abbottabad.

The impersonator, dressed as a female Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was later handed over to Khanna police for further investigation.

The incident triggered a swift response within the department, highlighting concerns about security in sensitive areas.

Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the motives and methods of the arrested woman.