OUR defence forces not only protect the borders, skies and seas of the country, but also stand by the side of the nation during every distress and natural calamity. The crises that the country is facing right now, Pakistan Army is making all out efforts to control them and as a result of important meetings of businessmen and representatives of the business class with Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir in the past few days, business community’s confidence has been restored. The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is also a charisma of the Army Chief’s vision, with the help of which the hope of a trillion dollar investment has been created by the friendly countries in a short period, along with halting the high flight of the dollar, restoring the value of the rupee and adopting measures to control the smuggling of other essential goods.

Pakistan defence forces are doing everything in the interest of the country, but those who have the real responsibility, they have no leisure from their confrontations, nor are they refraining from dragging others in their confrontation and those who came with promises, went on accusing each other. Politicians are responsible for the condition of the country and the people today, while the Pakistan Army is engaged in improving the bad situation. On one side, the Army Chief is meeting with the business community to restore their confidence, on the other side, there is a warm process for the promotion of foreign investors. The Army Chief says that the forces of Pakistan are committed to the welfare of the people, making the country prosperous and stable is our mission, Pakistan is a land of countless resources and numerous blessings, our development will guarantee a better future for the coming generations.

Strangely, Pakistani forces seem determined to improve the internal conditions of the country with safeguarding the borders while on the other hand, the politicians are criticizing them for their own interests and ambitions. However, this time the patience of the military leadership seems to be running out, Army General Asim Munir has made it clear to everyone in his statement that the forces of Pakistan and the people are one and will remain the same, the attempt to create a rift between the people and the forces of Pakistan will never succeed, nor will the internal and external enemies who try to create a rift be forgiven.

We also request the politicians and their followers to refrain from maligning the Pakistan Army and their martyrs in their confrontations, let all institutions do their own work, and let the debris of their incompetence and sins be removed. It should not be imposed on the institutions nor should it be used as a tool of the enemy. The army has never prevented the politicians from serving the people, nor interfered in the decision-making of the public interest. But when the country is brought to the brink of destruction, how can the Pakistan Army remain a silent spectator, while the politicians have given the army an opportunity to intervene with their incompetence, the people also expect the army to help the country and the people out of the crises they are facing. When the Pakistan Army is playing its positive role according to the public sentiments, all Pakistanis have stood by the side of the Pakistan Army before and will continue to stand together in the future as well.

—The writer is a regular columnist, based in Lahore.

