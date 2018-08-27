City receives rain

The provincial capital on Sunday received rain, which is likely to persist during the next two days. Maximum temperature was recorded as 36 degrees celsius in the city. The rain turned the weather pleasant and provided respite to people from humid weather conditions.

According to the Met office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

On Sunday, rain-thundershower occurred at scattered places.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp