BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping reached the United States for first time in six years amid bilateral political and economic tension.

The Chinese president is visiting the US to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Corporation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

A day earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular during routine press said the president is travelling to the US for a China-US summit meeting at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

The two Presidents will have in-depth communication on issues of strategic, overarching and fundamental importance in shaping China-US relations and major issues concerning world peace and development.

“It will be a meeting of great importance. Further information on the meeting will be released in due course,” the spokesperson said.