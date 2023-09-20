KARACHI – Cotton output is likely to be vigorous in the current crop season, as the first two months of picking yielded 80 percent.

The huge spike is a major development as Cotton is considered one of the most critical cash crops that supports 8 percent of the GDP through the textile sector and nearly 60 percent of the exports.

The early data hints at a plenteous crop this season as production increased by 80pc to 3.93 million bales in the first two months, in hopes for the comeback of textile industry that is bearing the brunt.

Sindh produced over 2.389 million bales with an increase of 115.26 percent, while the output in Punjab was 1.545 million bales – an increase of 43.47 percent.

Last year, the South Asian nations’ worst flood damaged a total of three million bales, destroying around 40pc of the total crop but things are 180 this season.

In the near future, the requirement may increase to 20 million bales if government continues to triumph in reforms as authorities are taking all possible measures for industrial revival.

It was learnt that textile industry is operating at half capacity in hope of comeback. The country’s requirement for imported cotton is around 3.5 million bales to 4 million bales in 2023 while Pakistan is yet to receive 2.2-2.5 million bales soon against previous import orders.

The fifth most populated nation is known for its high potential to increase cotton production significantly while the non-availability of quality seeds remains a chronic issue, limiting the output to current levels.