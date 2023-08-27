China’s road logistics price index edged up last week, amid a mild decrease in transport supply, industry data showed. The index came in at 1,025.67 points in the week from Aug. 21 to 25, up 0. 07 percent compared with a week earlier, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin’an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full truckload logistics prices, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, stood at 1,027.2 points, rising 0.09 percent from the previous week. According to the survey, the index is likely to rise amid fluctuations in the future.—-APP