The 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition kicked off in north China’s Tianjin Municipality on Friday, highlighting international cooperation and industrial innovation in the culture and tourism sector.

The three-day expo, co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the municipal government of Tianjin, has seven exhibition areas, covering a total space of 120,000 square meters.

The event, featuring a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, specialized forums and business negotiations, has attracted more than 2,000 cultural and tourism enterprises.

Zhang Xu, Chair of the World Tourism Alliance.—Xinhua