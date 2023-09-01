Brazil’s economic growth slowed to 0.9 percent in the second quarter, officials said Friday, but once again beat expectations in a fresh boost for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Though Latin America’s biggest economy remains far from the dynamo it was when Lula first led Brazil in the 2000s, it has now posted better-than-expected growth for two straight quarters since the veteran leftist returned to office for a third term in January.

Analysts polled by business daily Valor had forecast growth of just 0.3 percent for the April-June period.

Brazil’s economy also beat forecasts in the first quarter, when it expanded by 1.8 percent — revised down Friday from an initially reported figure of 1.9 percent.— AFP