China ready to further play constructive role for peace in Gulf region: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China is ready to further play a constructive role and contribute to the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Gulf region.

Li made the remarks when holding talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Beijing. Li noted that since the conflict in Iran broke out, China has been in close communication with relevant parties and actively committed to promoting peace and ending the war.

Li hoped that the UAE will continue to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citi-zens, institutions and projects in the country.

Noting that China and the UAE are comprehensive strategic partners, Li said that the two countries have a profound traditional friendship and have long supported each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-UAE relations have con-tinued to deepen and develop, and cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries, Li added.

He said that China is willing to continue to walk hand in hand with the UAE on the path of common de-velopment, enhance communication and coordination, consolidate political mutual trust, and promote China-UAE relations and cooperation to continuously reach new heights.

Li pointed out that China stands ready to work with the UAE to consolidate the foundation of energy cooperation, expand cooperation in areas like energy storage, hydrogen energy, new energy vehicles and power batteries, and promote the green transformation of the two countries.

Both sides should create more growth points for trade, Li said, adding that China is willing to import more high-quality products from the UAE and welcomes the UAE to actively participate in the “Big Market for All: Export to China” activities, and make good use of platforms like the China International Import Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services to enhance product promotion.—Xinhua