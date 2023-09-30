As the world commemorates China’s Independence Day, it is an opportune moment to reflect upon the remarkable partnership between china and Pakistan that has evolved over half a century. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a monumental project and a flagship initiative of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan. This 15-year, $62 billion investment endeavor has not only transformed their relationship but also paved the way for unprecedented economic growth and cooperation.

The Birth of a Pioneering Project

In April 2015, during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, the CPEC was announced with great fanfare in Pakistan. It was inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his historic visit to Islamabad the same month. Initially, the project promised $46 billion investment in infrastructure and energy projects, which was later revised upward to an astounding $62 billion. This colossal investment is divided into two-thirds foreign direct investment and one-fourth concessional loans, demonstrating China’s commitment to Pakistan’s economic development.

Beyond Diplomacy

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor goes beyond conventional diplomacy. It is the largest economic undertaking that China has ever embarked on in Pakistan, marking the culmination of a relationship that has been close for decades. Leaders of both nations have often described this partnership in the most effusive terms, likening it to a bond “higher than the highest mountain, deeper than the deepest ocean and sweeter than honey.”

Remarkably, this warmth is shared by the people of Pakistan, with a staggering 82% expressing favorable views of China in 2015, as revealed by the Pew Research Center. This sentiment prevailed despite the differences in culture and traditions, showcasing the depth of the emotional connection between the two nations.

The Seeds of a Strategic Partnership

To understand the genesis of this unique relationship, we must rewind the clock to the 1960s. Two conflicts, the 1962 Sino-Indian war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war, set the stage for a burgeoning strategic alliance. The common rivalry with India, coupled with Pakistan’s skepticism about the reliability of the United States as an ally, brought Beijing and Islamabad closer together.

The 1970s witnessed a pivotal moment in Sino-Pak relations as Pakistan facilitated secret talks between US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, ultimately leading to the US recognition of the People’s Republic of China. Simultaneously, the construction of the Karakoram Highway, connecting Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan with China’s Xinjiang region, solidified their bond. China’s support for Pakistan’s nuclear program and its role as a major supplier of military hardware further strengthened this alliance, symbolized by the joint production of the JF-17 aircraft. Economic Dreams and Geopolitical Realities

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor represents not only a grand vision but also a pragmatic strategy. Chinese and Pakistani officials assert that CPEC aims to enhance trade between the Chinese city of Kashgar and Pakistan’s Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea, while fostering economic growth in Pakistan and China’s landlocked Xinjiang region. For western China, CPEC provides blue water access, connecting Xinjiang with Pakistan’s Balochistan province. These objectives are in line with the broader vision of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Both countries have distinct goals within the framework of CPEC. Pakistan seeks to address its infrastructure deficit, stimulate economic growth and generate employment opportunities. Meanwhile, China sees CPEC as a means to expand its regional influence and secure vital trade routes, reducing the distance and time required for transporting goods to the Arabian Sea.

Transparency and Control

While the economic benefits of CPEC are undeniable, concerns persist regarding transparency and control. Since its inception in 2015, both the Chinese and Pakistani governments have zealously managed the narrative surrounding CPEC. They have worked diligently to suppress criticism while providing limited transparency and details to the Pakistani public.

The road to economic prosperity seems to have also loaded with questions and challenges. It is imperative for both nations to strike a balance between the economic transformation brought about by CPEC and the need for transparency, accountability and inclusive growth.

Celebrating Independence and Partnership

BY Saud Zahid On this auspicious occasion of China’s Independence Day, let us celebrate not only the remarkable progress China has achieved but also the enduring partnership between China and Pakistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor stands as a symbol of their unwavering commitment to each other’s development and prosperity.