Centre, KP govt to make Kurram peace deal successful: PM

Terming the attempt to sabotage the Kurram peace deal as unfortunate, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that both the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments would make the deal successful.

Speaking at the federal cabinet meeting held here, the prime minister lamented that a convoy of the deputy commissioner was attacked following the deal. “That should not have happened.”

He prayed for the swift recovery of the deputy commissioner and others being treated in Peshawar.

Shehbaz Sharif told the cabinet that the government would have to talk to the International Monetary Fund for a reduction in the electricity prices.

The prime minister apprised the members of his “positive and constructive” meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahimyar Khan in which they discussed the ways to further strengthen bilateral ties and investment cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that as the UAE president emphasised moving swiftly on the investment projects, and also expressed his country’s commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that as the national economy was put on a stability course, it required sweating blood to make Pakistan a prosperous nation and regain its lost grandeur. Due to our collective efforts, the economy is stabilizing. We will continue to work hard with the same commitment and devotion. Time is not far from when we will become a prosperous nation and regain our stature. But this needs a journey of sacrifice, blood, and sweat and nothing short of that,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that as the programme on the homegrown economy has been unveiled, it required measures to reduce the cost of electricity calling it inevitable to improve exports and commerce.

He said that he had chaired a meeting last week to mull reducing power prices, with the collaboration of provincial governments, and that a “comprehensive” meeting would be held this week on the subject.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that the textile exports were on the rise and reiterated an enhanced focus on export-led growth and non-traditional exports.

He said that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was due in Islamabad this month when the two sides would discuss strengthening and integration of bilateral cooperation. He said the government was formulating an agenda for cooperation in Halal meat and rice exports and the import of edible oil.

He said that the government was working in unison to curb the menace of human smuggling which has led to the death of hundreds of Pakistani citizens besides bringing defame to the country. He said that he was regularly holding meetings on the subject with the Interior Ministry and relevant departments also striving to rid the country of this issue.

The cabinet also ratified the decisions taken at the ECC and its committee meetings. Moreover, they informed, the cabinet discussed an 11-point agenda.

The Ministry of Information and Technology officials briefed the meeting about the e-office.