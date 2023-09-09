The provincial metropolis reported an alarming surge in new dengue virus cases, with a total of 58 newly confirmed cases, on Saturday.

This concerning development was disclosed by sources within the Health Department. In addition to these cases, an unsettling 3,876 larvae breeding sites were identified within the city over the past 24 hours. Currently, 38 individuals are undergoing treatment for dengue fever at various hospitals in the city. During the same period, dedicated squads diligently conducted surveillance operations both indoors and outdoors to detect dengue larvae. These anti-dengue teams effectively eradicated dengue larvae at a staggering 3,876 locations throughout the city during their relentless surveillance efforts. It is crucial to note that the number of dengue patients on Saturday escalated to 38, all of whom are receiving medical care at different hospitals across Lahore. To accommodate these patients, a total of 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue cases in hospitals throughout the province, as confirmed by the Health Department.

Taking proactive measures to combat this growing health crisis, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Rafia Haider, along with Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, have been conducting surprise inspections to assess the performance of the ground-level dengue teams. This heightened vigilance comes in response to the surge in dengue cases following recent rains. Furthermore, DC Haider has directed an expansion of the dengue surveillance efforts.

All potential hotspots will be closely monitored, and where mechanical drainage is not feasible, larval silt removal will be carried out. Emphasizing the importance of public awareness, DC Haider urged all government health departments to regularly disseminate information about Android-Based Dengue Surveillance.