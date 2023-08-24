ISLAMABAD – The interim government on Thursday appointed Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq as chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The interim government on Friday appointed a new chief commissioner for the corporation responsible for providing municipal services in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Mr Haq, a BS-20 officer, also holds the position of chief commissioner of the federal capital.

A major reshuffle was made in the bureaucracy as the interim government followed the norm of the previous setup since it took charge. Some of the deputy and special secretaries and senior officers are included in the fresh list of transfers and postings.